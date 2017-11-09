Catholic World News

Father Solanus Casey to be beatified in November

November 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: This article discusses the life of the Capuchin Franciscan priest, who died in 1957 after ministering in New York, Detroit, and Indiana.

