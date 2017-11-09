Action Alert!
Just 23 days left!  We still need $23,745 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

Father Solanus Casey to be beatified in November

November 09, 2017

» Continue to this story on OSV Newsweekly

CWN Editor's Note: This article discusses the life of the Capuchin Franciscan priest, who died in 1957 after ministering in New York, Detroit, and Indiana.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop