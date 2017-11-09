Catholic World News
Father Solanus Casey to be beatified in November
November 09, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: This article discusses the life of the Capuchin Franciscan priest, who died in 1957 after ministering in New York, Detroit, and Indiana.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
