Truce between Colombian government, ELN ‘at serious risk’

November 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Colombian conflict, which began in 1964 and has led to the death of over 175,000 civilians, has pitted the Colombian government against leftist guerillas. FARC (the main rebel group) and the government signed a peace agreement in 2016, and ELN (the 2nd-largest rebel group) declared a ceasefire during the Pope’s September visit.

