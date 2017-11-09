Catholic World News

November 09, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fast Company

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting the Vatican’s emphasis on ecology, L’Osservatore Romano (11/9 Italian ed.) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story and other climate news, including Syria’s decision to adhere to the Paris climate change agreement.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!