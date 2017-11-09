Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Papal praise for Poland’s solidarity with persecuted Church

November 09, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Next Sunday, upon an initiative of the Polish Episcopal Conference and the Association Help to the Suffering Church, you will celebrate the 9th Day of Solidarity with the Persecuted Church, spiritually and materially supporting our brothers and sisters in the Middle East,” the Pope said at the end of his 11/8 general audience (video). “Thank you for this!”

