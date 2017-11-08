Catholic World News

Dallas diocese to downplay ban on guns in parish churches

November 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Following a massacre at a Texas church, the Diocese of Dallas has advised pastors to take down signs indicating that guns are not allowed in the church buildings. The no-gun rule will remain in effect, but the diocese will remove to signs “to eliminate the perception that any of our parishes would be an easy target for terror.”

