Contraceptive coverage will continue for Notre Dame students, faculty
November 08, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Contrary to earlier reports, the University of Notre Dame will not suspend contraceptive coverage for students and staff. The university has announced that its insurance carrier will cover contraception, at no cost to students or to the university.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
