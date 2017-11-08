Action Alert!
Just 24 days left!  We still need $23,970 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

Contraceptive coverage will continue for Notre Dame students, faculty

November 08, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: Contrary to earlier reports, the University of Notre Dame will not suspend contraceptive coverage for students and staff. The university has announced that its insurance carrier will cover contraception, at no cost to students or to the university.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Lent and Easter Wisdom From St. Vincent de Paul