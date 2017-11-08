Catholic World News

Contraceptive coverage will continue for Notre Dame students, faculty

November 08, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: Contrary to earlier reports, the University of Notre Dame will not suspend contraceptive coverage for students and staff. The university has announced that its insurance carrier will cover contraception, at no cost to students or to the university.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.