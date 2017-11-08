Action Alert!
Just 24 days left!  We still need $23,970 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

Step toward beatification for Pope John Paul I

November 08, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has voted unanimously to acknowledge the “heroic virtue” of Pope John Paul I. He would now be eligible for beatification if a miracle is attributed to his intercession.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Our Heart's Joy: A Chanticleer Christmas