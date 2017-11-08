Catholic World News

Step toward beatification for Pope John Paul I

November 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has voted unanimously to acknowledge the “heroic virtue” of Pope John Paul I. He would now be eligible for beatification if a miracle is attributed to his intercession.

