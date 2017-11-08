Catholic World News
Papal plea: no cell-phone photos during Mass
November 08, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: During his regular public audience on November 8, Pope Francis said: “It makes me very sad sad when I am celebrating here in the square or in the basilica, and I see lots of cellphones raised up—not only by the faithful, but also by some priests and even bishops. Please! Mass is not a show.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
