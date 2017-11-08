Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Pope, in weekday Mass homily, reflects on grace of salvation, capacity to love

November 08, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching on Luke 14:15-24, he said that when one loses “the capacity to feel loved, there is no hope, and all is lost.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
