Pope Francis begins new series of general audiences on the Eucharist

November 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “In coming weeks, we will seek to grow in our appreciation of this great gift, so as to share more fully in its spiritual riches and beauty, which give ultimate meaning and direction to our lives,” the Pope said.

