Catholic World News
Pope Francis begins new series of general audiences on the Eucharist
November 08, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “In coming weeks, we will seek to grow in our appreciation of this great gift, so as to share more fully in its spiritual riches and beauty, which give ultimate meaning and direction to our lives,” the Pope said.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
