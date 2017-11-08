Action Alert!
Irish bishop: ‘supporting the European project is an ethical and social imperative’

November 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Noel Treanor made his remarks as he represented the Catholic Church at an annual meeting between EU officials and religious leaders.

