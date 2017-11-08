Catholic World News

Vatican conference on disarmament and elimination of nuclear weapons

November 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The conference comes in the wake of the new Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which the UN passed earlier this year in a 122-1 vote. The US, UK, and France stated that they “do not intend to sign, ratify or ever become party to” the treaty.

