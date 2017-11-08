Catholic World News
Vatican conference on disarmament and elimination of nuclear weapons
November 08, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The conference comes in the wake of the new Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which the UN passed earlier this year in a 122-1 vote. The US, UK, and France stated that they “do not intend to sign, ratify or ever become party to” the treaty.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
