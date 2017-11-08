Catholic World News

Pope receives Egypt’s Muslim leader Ahmed al-Tayeb

November 08, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: This is the 2nd Vatican meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. The Pontiff made a brief apostolic journey to Egypt in April.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.