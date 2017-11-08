Catholic World News
Pope receives Egypt’s Muslim leader Ahmed al-Tayeb
November 08, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: This is the 2nd Vatican meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. The Pontiff made a brief apostolic journey to Egypt in April.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
