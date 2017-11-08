Action Alert!
Just 24 days left!  We still need $23,970 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

Canadian doctors face questions over assisted suicide, euthanasia for minors

November 08, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “More than 10% of Canadian pediatricians have had conversations with parents or minors about the option of assisted suicide or euthanasia for terminal patients under the age of 18,” according to a recent study.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Lenox Holiday Nouveau 52-by-70-Inch Tablecloth