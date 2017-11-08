Catholic World News

Canadian doctors face questions over assisted suicide, euthanasia for minors

November 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “More than 10% of Canadian pediatricians have had conversations with parents or minors about the option of assisted suicide or euthanasia for terminal patients under the age of 18,” according to a recent study.

