Canadian doctors face questions over assisted suicide, euthanasia for minors
November 08, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “More than 10% of Canadian pediatricians have had conversations with parents or minors about the option of assisted suicide or euthanasia for terminal patients under the age of 18,” according to a recent study.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
