Catholic World News

Indian cardinal addresses symposium on Amoris Laetitia, laments growing secularization

November 08, 2017

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: In discussing the Pope’s apostolic exhortation within the Indian context, Cardinal Oswald Gracias decried the decline in societal values and the growth of secularization—skirting the controversy surrounding Holy Communion for those who have remarried outside the Church. (See p. 10 for coverage of his remarks.)

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.