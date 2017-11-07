Catholic World News

November 07, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “The law guarantees constitutional protection to Hinduism, a religion professed by 80% of the population,” the Fides news agency notes.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!