Anti-conversion law comes into force in Nepal
November 07, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “The law guarantees constitutional protection to Hinduism, a religion professed by 80% of the population,” the Fides news agency notes.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
