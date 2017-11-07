Catholic World News
India: diocese joins Muslim groups in making Kashmir alcohol free
November 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Alcohol is currently banned in three of India’s 29 states.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!