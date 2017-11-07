Action Alert!
Solidarity!  $25,532 left to match by Dec. 3rd to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

India: diocese joins Muslim groups in making Kashmir alcohol free

November 07, 2017

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Alcohol is currently banned in three of India’s 29 states.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop