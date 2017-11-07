Catholic World News
‘Advocating and educating on the federal budget in a parish’
November 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on To Go Forth
CWN Editor's Note: This article appeared on the blog of the US bishops’ Department of Justice, Peace & Human Development.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!