Catholic World News
Philippine bishops lead thousands in call to end extrajudicial killings in war on drugs
November 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on MSN News
CWN Editor's Note: “Repent now,” the president of the bishops’ conference preached. “Time is not ours. Start the healing by repenting now.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!