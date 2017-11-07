Catholic World News

Journalist, in new book, concludes Pope John Paul I died of a heart attack

November 07, 2017

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, has written a foreword to the book by journalist Stefania Falasca, who is also vice postulator of the Pontiff’s canonization cause.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.