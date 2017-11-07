Catholic World News
Journalist, in new book, concludes Pope John Paul I died of a heart attack
November 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, has written a foreword to the book by journalist Stefania Falasca, who is also vice postulator of the Pontiff’s canonization cause.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
