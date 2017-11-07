Catholic World News
Church in Philippines holds National Youth Day
November 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Over 2,300 youth gathered on the island of Mindanao, where martial law is in force following the attempted Islamist takeover of the city of Marawi.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!