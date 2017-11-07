Catholic World News

Church in Philippines holds National Youth Day

November 07, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Over 2,300 youth gathered on the island of Mindanao, where martial law is in force following the attempted Islamist takeover of the city of Marawi.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.