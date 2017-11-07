Catholic World News

Man who killed martyred Indian nun in front row at beatification Mass

November 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Released from prison and forgiven by the victim’s family, the man who killed Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil in 1995 said that he still feels the “weight of such a terrible crime.”

