Man who killed martyred Indian nun in front row at beatification Mass
November 07, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Released from prison and forgiven by the victim’s family, the man who killed Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil in 1995 said that he still feels the “weight of such a terrible crime.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
