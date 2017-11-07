Catholic World News

Pope, at weekday Mass, reflects on God’s irrevocable election of Christians

November 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Each one of us is elect, chosen by God,” the Pope said as he preached on Romans 11:29-36. “I think it would do us good, all of us, to think today about our election; about the promises that the Lord has made to us; and about how I live out the covenant with the Lord.”

