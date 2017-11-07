Catholic World News

Pope Francis receives Kofi Annan, Mary Robinson

November 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Topics of discussion with the former UN and Irish leaders included “migration, nuclear weapons, peace, mediation and conflicts, as well as climate change and gender equality,” according to Vatican Radio.

