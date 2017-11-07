Catholic World News
Poland: bishops speak out for work-free Sunday and ban on eugenic abortion
November 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on SIR
CWN Editor's Note: “A work-free Sunday is a glue that strengthens national unity,” the bishops said in their statement.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
