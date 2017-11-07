Catholic World News
Phoenix bishop launches leadership development initiative
November 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on OSV Newsweekly
CWN Editor's Note: Phoenix is now the nation’s 5th-largest city.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!