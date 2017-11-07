Catholic World News

Cardinal DiNardo on church shooting: ‘a culture of life cannot tolerate, and must prevent, senseless gun violence’

November 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “We need prayers!” Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio said in a separate statement. “The evil perpetrated on these who were gathered to worship God on the Lord’s Day—especially children and the elderly—makes no sense and will never be fully understood.”

