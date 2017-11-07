Catholic World News

Catalonia’s Puigdemont faces possible detention in Belgium on European arrest warrant

November 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Barcelona was silent on recent political developments. Cardinal Juan José Omella celebrated Mass for the 7th anniversary of the dedication of Sagrada Familia Basilica; human towers were part of the celebration.

