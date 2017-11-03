Catholic World News

‘Ecumenical Mass’ cannot be arranged: German Cardinal Woelki

November 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainier Woelki of Cologne dismissed reports that Vatican officials are planning an ecumenical celebration of the Eucharist: a rite that would allow Protestants and Catholics to worship together. The cardinal said that because Catholics and Protestants differ on the “central issues” involving the Eucharist, there could be no common ground for such a ceremony.

