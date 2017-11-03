Catholic World News

US bishops’ spokesman sets standards for tax policy

November 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Dewane, who chairs the US bishops’ domestic-policy committee, said that any acceptable tax-reform plan should fulfill several criteria: providing for the poor, strengthening families, maintaining progressive tax rates, providing adequate revenue for government services, avoiding cuts in poverty programs, and offering incentives for charitable donations.

