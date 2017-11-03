Catholic World News
US bishops’ spokesman sets standards for tax policy
November 03, 2017
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Dewane, who chairs the US bishops’ domestic-policy committee, said that any acceptable tax-reform plan should fulfill several criteria: providing for the poor, strengthening families, maintaining progressive tax rates, providing adequate revenue for government services, avoiding cuts in poverty programs, and offering incentives for charitable donations.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!