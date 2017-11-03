Catholic World News
Italian cardinal: inappropriate to keep ashes of deceased relative at home
November 03, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giuseppe Betori of Florence deplored the increasingly common practice of keeping the ashes of a cremated relative in the home. Speaking on the feast of All Souls, the Italian cardinal said that the practice is contrary to the “inalienable dignity of the human person.” Cremated remains should be kept in a sacred place such as a cemetery, not scattered, he said.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
