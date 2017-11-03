Catholic World News

Italian cardinal: inappropriate to keep ashes of deceased relative at home

November 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giuseppe Betori of Florence deplored the increasingly common practice of keeping the ashes of a cremated relative in the home. Speaking on the feast of All Souls, the Italian cardinal said that the practice is contrary to the “inalienable dignity of the human person.” Cremated remains should be kept in a sacred place such as a cemetery, not scattered, he said.

