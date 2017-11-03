Action Alert!
Pope celebrates Mass for prelates who died in past year

November 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Today’s celebration once more sets before us the reality of death,” the Holy Father said in his homily. “It renews our sorrow for the loss of those who were dear and good to us. Yet, more importantly, the liturgy increases our hope for them and for ourselves.”

