Catholic World News

Pope celebrates Mass for prelates who died in past year

November 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Today’s celebration once more sets before us the reality of death,” the Holy Father said in his homily. “It renews our sorrow for the loss of those who were dear and good to us. Yet, more importantly, the liturgy increases our hope for them and for ourselves.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.