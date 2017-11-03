Catholic World News

Westminster exorcist discusses his work

November 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: According to the article, the Archdiocese of Westminster now has at least 8 priests who work as exorcists.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.