Westminster exorcist discusses his work
November 03, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: According to the article, the Archdiocese of Westminster now has at least 8 priests who work as exorcists.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
