USCCB official reflects on 15th anniversary of anti-poverty pastoral

November 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In 2002, the US bishops published the pastoral reflection “A Place at the Table: A Catholic Recommitment to Overcome Poverty and to Respect the Dignity of All God’s Children”.

