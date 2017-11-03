Catholic World News
USCCB official reflects on 15th anniversary of anti-poverty pastoral
November 03, 2017
» Continue to this story on To Go Forth
CWN Editor's Note: In 2002, the US bishops published the pastoral reflection “A Place at the Table: A Catholic Recommitment to Overcome Poverty and to Respect the Dignity of All God’s Children”.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
