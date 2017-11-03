Catholic World News

November 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The bill also allows parents to set up 529 Plans on behalf of unborn children.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!