Catholic World News
New GOP tax bill would allow ‘529 Plans’ for parochial school tuition
November 03, 2017
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: The bill also allows parents to set up 529 Plans on behalf of unborn children.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!