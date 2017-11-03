Catholic World News
Cardinal Rai to visit Saudi Arabia in ‘historic’ first for a Christian leader
November 03, 2017
AsiaNews
Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rai (al-Rahi) is Patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church.
