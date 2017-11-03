Catholic World News

Pro-Lifers applaud confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett

November 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The nominee, who faced questions about her Catholic faith during Senate confirmation hearings, was confirmed to the US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in a 55-43 vote.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.