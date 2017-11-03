Catholic World News
Pro-Lifers applaud confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett
November 03, 2017
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: The nominee, who faced questions about her Catholic faith during Senate confirmation hearings, was confirmed to the US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in a 55-43 vote.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!