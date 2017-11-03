Catholic World News
Catholic, Anglican bishops call for justice, reconciliation in Holy Land on Balfour Declaration centenary
November 03, 2017
» Continue to this story on Catholic Church in England & Wales
CWN Editor's Note: In the Balfour Declaration (1917), the UK foreign secretary lent his support to “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
