Mass formally opens canonization cause for Chief Black Elk
November 03, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Black Elk (1863-1950), a member of the Lakota people, converted to Catholicism in 1904.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
