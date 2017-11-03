Catholic World News

November 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Black Elk (1863-1950), a member of the Lakota people, converted to Catholicism in 1904.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!