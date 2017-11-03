Action Alert!
Aung San Suu Kyi visits Myanmar region torn by Rohingya conflict

November 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to make an apostolic journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh from November 26 to December 2.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
