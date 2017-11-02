Catholic World News

Myanmar: Church leaders anxious about papal visit

November 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “A wrong word from the Holy Father can plunge the country into chaos,” says the public spokesman for the country’s bishops. Tensions over the treatment of the Rohingya minority, and fears of military power, have prompted local Catholics to worry about public reactions to the Pope’s remarks.

