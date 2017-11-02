Catholic World News

Pope to call for discussion of married priests?

November 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Citing unnamed “Vatican sources,” the London Daily Telegraph reports that Pope Francis will encourage discussion of the possibility that married men might be ordained to the priesthood, during a Synod of bishops from the Amazon region.

The Telegraph story has not been confirmed. But a number of bishops in South America have made the same suggestion, citing the acute shortage of priests.

