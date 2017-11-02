Catholic World News
French diocese won’t fight removal for cross from statue
November 02, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The French Diocese of Vannes has announced that it regrets, but will not contest, a court ruling that calls for the removal of a cross from atop a statue of St. John Paul II in a public square.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
