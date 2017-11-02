Catholic World News

French diocese won’t fight removal for cross from statue

November 02, 2017

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: The French Diocese of Vannes has announced that it regrets, but will not contest, a court ruling that calls for the removal of a cross from atop a statue of St. John Paul II in a public square.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.