November 02, 2017

» Continue to this story on Bild (German; subscription)

CWN Editor's Note: The German journal Bild notes the vast riches of the German hierarchy. Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Berlin, for instance, takes in over $14,000 monthly in personal income.

