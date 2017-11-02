Action Alert!
Pope condemns warmakers during visit to WWII cemetery

November 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made an emotional prayer for an end to war on November 2, as he visited a cemetery for American soldiers killed in World War II. “There are men who are doing everything to declare war,” the Pope said in his ad-lib remarks. “Please, God, stop them.”
Later the Pontiff visited the Ardeatine Caves Memorial, at the site where 335 Italian civilians were massacred by Nazi officers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
