Pope condemns warmakers during visit to WWII cemetery

November 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made an emotional prayer for an end to war on November 2, as he visited a cemetery for American soldiers killed in World War II. “There are men who are doing everything to declare war,” the Pope said in his ad-lib remarks. “Please, God, stop them.”

Later the Pontiff visited the Ardeatine Caves Memorial, at the site where 335 Italian civilians were massacred by Nazi officers.

