Theologian steps down as consultant to US bishops’ committee following publication of letter critical of Pope Francis

November 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Weinandy, a member of the International Theological Commission since 2014, led the US bishops’ Secretariat for Doctrine and Pastoral Practices from 2005 to 2013. Here are links to the text of his letter and Cardinal Daniel DiNardo’s subsequent statement on dialogue within the Church.

