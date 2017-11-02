Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal challenges Church in Uganda to ‘deeper growth in faith and charity’

November 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, visited Uganda to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Kampala.

