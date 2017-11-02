Catholic World News

Pope’s weekday Mass homily: ‎courage is needed for the Kingdom of God to grow

November 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching on 10/31 on Romans 8:18-25 and Luke 13:18-21, the Pope reflected on the themes of suffering and glory, the Holy Spirit bringing hope and growth, and the importance of “getting hands dirty rather than being museum custodians” (in the words of Vatican Radio’s synopsis).

