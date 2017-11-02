Catholic World News
Convert bishop to lead Canadian Chaldean diocese
November 02, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Bishop Bawai Soro, a bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East who converted to Catholicism in 2013, as the head of the Chaldean Catholic eparchy (diocese) in Toronto. Earlier this year, Bishop Soro praised President Trump’s temporary ban on travel from 7 predominantly Muslim nations.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!