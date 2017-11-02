Catholic World News

Convert bishop to lead Canadian Chaldean diocese

November 02, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Bishop Bawai Soro, a bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East who converted to Catholicism in 2013, as the head of the Chaldean Catholic eparchy (diocese) in Toronto. Earlier this year, Bishop Soro praised President Trump’s temporary ban on travel from 7 predominantly Muslim nations.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.