Reformation ‘not an occasion to rejoice,’ notes Russian Orthodox spokesman

October 31, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chief ecumenical spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church, said that the 500th anniversary of the Reformation is “not an occasion to rejoice and triumph,” because any split in Christianity is an offense against God’s will. Nevertheless he argued that the Reformation reflected “a great craving for traditional Christianity,” and stressed that all Christians are united by faith in Christ.

